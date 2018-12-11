The Big Three - I Found The Perfect Gift For Your Dog

Doggie Leggings

When I first saw that there are now leggings for dogs I thought it was a fashion thing. Turns out it’s more of a functional thing. In fact, they aren’t that cute. To help keep dogs warm and dry in the winter a company called Walkee Paws has created leggings for dogs.

Video of Walkee Paws doggie leggings to protect paws

The leggings are said to withstand the elements and have waterproof soles. They are also easy to take off. You can take them off right at the door and keep your dog from tracking in dirt and mud.

(People)

Your Hair Tie Is Gross

I always have a hair tie on my wrist just in case. The problem is that hair tie is touching everything my hands touch. Plus when you actually use them in your hair it absorbs the sweat from your hair. If you are like me and always have a hair tie on you, you probably don’t ever think to wash it. I know I never have, but we should. It is crawling with bacteria. The good news is it’s not likely to make you sick. However, if you have a cut on scrape on your wrist it could infect it. The best thing to do is either wash your hair ties or replace them often.

(Womens Health)

Bacon Vending Machine

Ohio State University now has a bacon machine on campus.

Check out the new vending machine on campus. We’re not bacon this up! #BuckeyeForLife #BaconForLife https://t.co/61nyerSmdf — Ohio State Alumni (@OhioStateAlumni) December 5, 2018

For just one dollar you can get ready-to-eat bacon strips and bacon bits. It is so popular that it has to be restocked four or five times each and every day. It isn’t going to be on campus long. They are removing it tomorrow. Any chance we can get them to bring it to Seattle??

(Gizmodo)

- Emily Raines