The Big Three - Want to have the yummiest Valentine's Day ever?!?
The Big Three With Emily
The 2019 Hair Color of the Year is ............ silver!
Introducing the 2019 #HairColoroftheYear --SILVER -- Produced by @vogue with #lorealparis ✨ This Smokey Silver shade of Féria is for the edgy & unapologetic -- (Silver haircolor tip: to get silver hair at home, you should start with a light base, meaning ----♀️brunettes----♀️should lighten their haircolor first before applying Féria Smokey Silver --) #Silverhair
L’Oreal Paris and “Vogue” have teamed up to with this year's color. According to the company, silver is supposed to "symbolize charisma, ethereal energy, power, focus and it is beyond chic." If you are looking to turn your hair into the color of the year, L’Oreal now offers three different shades of silver.
Congrats to Jason Aldean and wife Brittany!
Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world. Born on 2/4/19 weighing 7lbs 12oz and looking identical to her older brother. So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess. ----
Chick-Fil-A is going to make Valentine’s Day a lot tastier!
There are so many ways to say ‘I love you’. --Say it the right way with some chikin in a heart shaped tray ❤️❤️ Perfect for our 30ct nugget, 10ct. Minis, 6ct and 12ct cookies. Just ask for the tray with the food! ------ pic.twitter.com/piZ6mzdG72— Chick-fil-A (@CFA_Rancho) February 10, 2018
Chick-Fil-A is now offering a heart-shaped tray of 30 chicken nuggets or 10 mini sandwiches. The best part is you don’t have to wait until the 14th to enjoy this heart shaped box of deliciousness, it’s available now!