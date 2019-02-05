The Big Three - Want to have the yummiest Valentine's Day ever?!?

The Big Three
The 2019 Hair Color of the Year is ............ silver!

L’Oreal Paris and “Vogue” have teamed up to with this year's color. According to the company, silver is supposed to "symbolize charisma, ethereal energy, power, focus and it is beyond chic." If you are looking to turn your hair into the color of the year, L’Oreal now offers three different shades of silver.

 

Congrats to Jason Aldean and wife Brittany!

The couple welcomed their daughter, Navy Rome, into the world yesterday.

 

Chick-Fil-A is going to make Valentine’s Day a lot tastier!

Chick-Fil-A is now offering a heart-shaped tray of 30 chicken nuggets or 10 mini sandwiches. The best part is you don’t have to wait until the 14th to enjoy this heart shaped box of deliciousness, it’s available now!

 

