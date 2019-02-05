The Big Three - Want to have the yummiest Valentine's Day ever?!?

The 2019 Hair Color of the Year is ............ silver!

L’Oreal Paris and “Vogue” have teamed up to with this year's color. According to the company, silver is supposed to "symbolize charisma, ethereal energy, power, focus and it is beyond chic." If you are looking to turn your hair into the color of the year, L’Oreal now offers three different shades of silver.

Congrats to Jason Aldean and wife Brittany!

The couple welcomed their daughter, Navy Rome, into the world yesterday.

Chick-Fil-A is going to make Valentine’s Day a lot tastier!

There are so many ways to say ‘I love you’. --Say it the right way with some chikin in a heart shaped tray ❤️❤️ Perfect for our 30ct nugget, 10ct. Minis, 6ct and 12ct cookies. Just ask for the tray with the food! ------ pic.twitter.com/piZ6mzdG72 — Chick-fil-A (@CFA_Rancho) February 10, 2018

Chick-Fil-A is now offering a heart-shaped tray of 30 chicken nuggets or 10 mini sandwiches. The best part is you don’t have to wait until the 14th to enjoy this heart shaped box of deliciousness, it’s available now!