The Big Three - What have we all been eating the wrong way??

Forget the ugly Christmas sweater this year. Go all out with an ugly Christmas dress!

Target is taking the ugly Christmas sweater up a notch this year with ugly Christmas dresses. They don’t cost much more than a regular ugly Christmas sweater. They are just under $40. I was looking at theses yesterday and calling them “ugly” isn’t really fair. They are actually really cute. There are 13 different styles to choose from. My favorites were the Candy Cane Stripes Dress, the Snowman Dress, or the Fireplace. But really you can’t go wrong with any of them.

Netflix is paying big money to keep everyone happy.

You would’ve thought the world was coming to an end earier this week when it looked like Netflix was getting rid of “Friends”. Seems like everyone has calmed down now that we know “Friends” is here to stay (at least for this year). So how much did it end up costing Netflix to avoid Armageddon? According to "New York Times", Netflix shelled out $100 million to keep "Friends" on for another year. Others are saying it was more like $70-$80 million. Either way that’s a lot of money! Especially when you consider the fact the Netflix had only been paying $30 million a year for the show. (Hollywood Reporter)

Apparently we’ve all been eating burgers wrong.

There's a tweet going viral right now that says we SHOULD be eating them upside-down . . .

Did you know that burgers are supposed to be eaten upside down? -- pic.twitter.com/8jyYBJJyGL — FOOD INSIDER (@InsiderFood) December 2, 2018

The reason to flip your burger on its head is that the top bun is bigger. It'll absorb the juices and condiments and do a better job keeping the burger from falling apart or dripping. (BroBible)

- Emily Raines