Bring Your Own Cup Day Is Back!!

November 16, 2018
Black Friday just got even better!! Now it's not just Black Friday it's also "Bring Your Own Cup Day" at 7-Eleven. What better way to get energized for your Black Friday shopping marathon then with a Slurpee? For just $1.49 you can bring in any size container and fill it up with a Slurpee.

 

There are a couple of rules you have to follow when it comes to your container:

  • must be leak-proof
  • sanitary
  • fit upright within the in-store BYOC display cutout

 

Unfortunately, because it must fit in the cutout, you can't bring in a trash can, baby pool, or bathtub. The BYOC display cutout is about 10 inches in diameter.

 

Even though you can't go huge with your container you can still get pretty creative. I can't wait to see what some people decide to turn into a Slurpee cup this year!

 

