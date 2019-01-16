Can't Believe I've Been Saying It Wrong My Whole Life!!!
January 16, 2019
Apparently I’ve been saying Epsom salt wrong my whole life. I was calling it Epsilon. Matt was nice enough to correct me after I put it in an email. We know I wasn’t the only to make a mistake like this, so we thought it would be funny to see what the Morning Wolfpack has been caught saying wrong.
- My brother in law was like 33 when he found out "Kit-n-Kaboodle" was not "Chicken Kaboodle" he said chicken kaboodle all the time and someone finally told him it was incorrect
- My husband says Chester drawers instead of chest of drawers
- I have been saying window seal instead of window sill to describe the ledge of a window until my husband finally corrected me a few months ago.
- I used to say maneuver instead of Cow manure
- Basghetti instead if spaghetti
- My wife used to call the big 6 tire trucks do-all-y instead of dually. So at the car was when it says no dually's she would always ask I don't get it what is a do-all-y, hilarious - David from Lacey
- Centrifugal I pronounced this word phonetically until my children were in high school & one of their class mates asked me what the heck I was talking about. I described the physics, inertia, etc. Oh, MY! They all laughed SO hard it was several minutes before anyone could correct me. I asked my Dad why he never corrected me ... he just shook his head. I said it wrong til I was 40-ish!
- Drives me crazy but my mom says unappropriate...doesn't matter how many times i tell her it's inappropriate - she will never change It Kelsy from maple valley
- I was corrected the other day for saying andaconda instead of anaconda
- My mother says "alblum" and "warshington" and "coupin" - drives me nuts
- Wheel of furtive
- I just learned that a dust pan is called a dust pan and not a dust bin. Saying it wrong my whole life as a dust bin! - Heidi from Marysville
- I thought Pat Sayjak from the price is right was actually Pasty Jack. Until I had to use the medical facility named after him!!
- My boss says pitcher for the word picture.
- My aunt says Warshington, lived in this state for 70 years and is still wrong
- Coupon! For years I pronounced it as "coo-pon " instead of Q-pon Mind blown
- Always called neopolitan ice cream Napoleon. Oops
- I've always said cooffee not coffee so I added a extra o so it made the word sound longer
- My husband says hadesive not adhesive lol
- I thought it was Barg’s root beer. Just found out recently it’s Barks.
- Word malady I pronounced for years as My lady until sister corrected me and hasn't let me forget it. Funny at first but now. . . To this day have to thin k before saying it
- My husband gets migraines. Instead of saying that he has Visual auras. He always says he gets Visual Auroras, Like the Disney princess
- I have always used the word "Litmus" test wrong. Always thought it was Litness Test
- My sister would call Fife ...... Fefe
- Always called Payless shoesource Payless shoestore, found out just last week that wasn't the case....Matt in Graham
- I don't think I know still... Worcester sauce. Cannot talk but had to chime in! ~Sheryl
- I found out that I was saying blush you instead of bless you
- I say coleslaw wrong apparently because I pronounce it co'slaw. I've never said cole-
- Play it by year... instead of play it by ear
