Can't Believe I've Been Saying It Wrong My Whole Life!!!

Apparently I’ve been saying Epsom salt wrong my whole life. I was calling it Epsilon. Matt was nice enough to correct me after I put it in an email. We know I wasn’t the only to make a mistake like this, so we thought it would be funny to see what the Morning Wolfpack has been caught saying wrong.

My brother in law was like 33 when he found out "Kit-n-Kaboodle" was not "Chicken Kaboodle" he said chicken kaboodle all the time and someone finally told him it was incorrect

My husband says Chester drawers instead of chest of drawers

Basghetti instead if spaghetti

My wife used to call the big 6 tire trucks do-all-y instead of dually. So at the car was when it says no dually's she would always ask I don't get it what is a do-all-y, hilarious - David from Lacey

I used to say maneuver instead of Cow manure

Centrifugal I pronounced this word phonetically until my children were in high school & one of their class mates asked me what the heck I was talking about. I described the physics, inertia, etc. Oh, MY! They all laughed SO hard it was several minutes before anyone could correct me. I asked my Dad why he never corrected me ... he just shook his head. I said it wrong til I was 40-ish!

Drives me crazy but my mom says unappropriate...doesn't matter how many times i tell her it's inappropriate - she will never change It Kelsy from maple valley

I was corrected the other day for saying andaconda instead of anaconda

My mother says "alblum" and "warshington" and "coupin" - drives me nuts

Wheel of furtive

I just learned that a dust pan is called a dust pan and not a dust bin. Saying it wrong my whole life as a dust bin! - Heidi from Marysville

I thought Pat Sayjak from the price is right was actually Pasty Jack. Until I had to use the medical facility named after him!!

My boss says pitcher for the word picture.

My aunt says Warshington, lived in this state for 70 years and is still wrong

Coupon! For years I pronounced it as "coo-pon " instead of Q-pon Mind blown

Always called neopolitan ice cream Napoleon. Oops

I've always said cooffee not coffee so I added a extra o so it made the word sound longer

My husband says hadesive not adhesive lol

I thought it was Barg’s root beer. Just found out recently it’s Barks.

Word malady I pronounced for years as My lady until sister corrected me and hasn't let me forget it. Funny at first but now. . . To this day have to thin k before saying it

My husband gets migraines. Instead of saying that he has Visual auras. He always says he gets Visual Auroras, Like the Disney princess

I have always used the word "Litmus" test wrong. Always thought it was Litness Test

My sister would call Fife ...... Fefe

Always called Payless shoesource Payless shoestore, found out just last week that wasn't the case....Matt in Graham

I don't think I know still... Worcester sauce. Cannot talk but had to chime in! ~Sheryl

I found out that I was saying blush you instead of bless you

I say coleslaw wrong apparently because I pronounce it co'slaw. I've never said cole-

Play it by year... instead of play it by ear

- Emily Raines