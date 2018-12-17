Christmas Day Tortilla Soup

Everyone’s family have their own Christmas traditions. Some traditions are more “normal” than others. Matt Mcallister’s unusual Christmas traditions involve food. For Christmas Eve they always have BBQ flown in from Jack Stack BBQ in Kansas City. Their new tradition this year is to have tortilla soup on Christmas day. At first this sounds strange but after seeing the recipe it sounds delicious!

It’ll take you about 10 minutes to make. Put it in a slow cooker and cook for 5 hours.

Ingredients:

3 whole Chicken Breasts

2 teaspoons Chili Powder

1 teaspoon Cumin

Salt And Pepper, to taste

1 whole Medium Onion, Chopped

1 whole Red Bell Pepper, Seeded And Chopped

1 whole Seeded Yellow Bell Pepper, Chopped

1 can (28 Ounce) Whole Or Diced Tomatoes, With Juice

1 can Rotel

3 cups Low Sodium Chicken Broth (more If You Like The Soup More Liquidy)

4 ounces, weight Tomato Paste

1 whole Chipotle Pepper In Adobo (may Add 2 To 3 If You'd Like)

1 can Black Beans, Drained And Rinsed

1 Lime, Juiced

Toppers: Sour Cream, Avocado, Cilantro Leaves, Grated Cheese

Put the chicken in the slow cooker. Season the meat how you would like. (chili powder, cumin, and salt and pepper). Add everything else except the lime and toppers. Stir, place the lid on the slow cooker, and cook on high for 5 hours or high (or 8 hours on low.) Stir in the lime juice.



Using 2 forks, break up the chicken into chunks (or you may shred it more fine.) Taste and add more salt if the soup needs it.



Serve it piping hot in a bowl with avocado, sour cream, grated cheese, and cilantro leaves on top!

Enjoy!

(The Pioneer Woman)