Christmas Light Displays You Should Check Out

If you are looking for a neighborhood Christmas display to check out, here are a few that we’ve found…

Seattle-

Candy Cane Lane, Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood - N.E. Ravenna Boulevard and 21st Avenue N.E., Seattle.

Maple Leaf Lights- 845 NE 88th St

Kerry Park Viewpoint, Seattle's Queen Anne Hill neighborhood - 211 W. Highland Dr., Seattle.

Olympic Manor, just north of Seattle's Ballard neighborhood - Entrance at N.W. 85th Street and 23rd Avenue N.W., Seattle.

Sammamish -

Timberline Neighborhood - N.E. 42nd Street and 204th Avenue N.E., Sammamish

Woodinville -

Woodinville Wonderland, - 23620 N.E. 183rd Ave., Woodinville

Kent -

The Very Merry Christmas House - 30211 176th Ave. S.E., Kent

Bellevue –

Snowflake Lane - Bellevue Way between NE 8th Street and NE 4th Street

McCreery Lights - 905 178th Ave. NE

Bothell –

Kenner Christmas Lights - 16504 112 place NE

Evergreen Lights! in - 3429 240th St. SE

Tacoma -

Anderberg's Christmas House - 2019 S. 10th St.

Spanaway –

Fantasy Lights - Military Road and 152nd Street

Mountlake Terrace -

Mountlake Terrace Christmas Light Display - 228 St. SW and 42nd Place

Issaquah –

Nutcracker Lane - 190th Avenue Southeast off Southeast 44th Way

You can also click here to find displays near you!