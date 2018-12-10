Christmas Light Displays You Should Check Out
December 10, 2018
If you are looking for a neighborhood Christmas display to check out, here are a few that we’ve found…
Seattle-
- Candy Cane Lane, Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood - N.E. Ravenna Boulevard and 21st Avenue N.E., Seattle.
- Maple Leaf Lights- 845 NE 88th St
- Kerry Park Viewpoint, Seattle's Queen Anne Hill neighborhood - 211 W. Highland Dr., Seattle.
- Olympic Manor, just north of Seattle's Ballard neighborhood - Entrance at N.W. 85th Street and 23rd Avenue N.W., Seattle.
Sammamish -
- Timberline Neighborhood - N.E. 42nd Street and 204th Avenue N.E., Sammamish
Woodinville -
- Woodinville Wonderland, - 23620 N.E. 183rd Ave., Woodinville
Kent -
- The Very Merry Christmas House - 30211 176th Ave. S.E., Kent
Bellevue –
- Snowflake Lane - Bellevue Way between NE 8th Street and NE 4th Street
- McCreery Lights - 905 178th Ave. NE
Bothell –
- Kenner Christmas Lights - 16504 112 place NE
- Evergreen Lights! in - 3429 240th St. SE
Tacoma -
- Anderberg's Christmas House - 2019 S. 10th St.
Spanaway –
- Fantasy Lights - Military Road and 152nd Street
Mountlake Terrace -
- Mountlake Terrace Christmas Light Display - 228 St. SW and 42nd Place
Issaquah –
- Nutcracker Lane - 190th Avenue Southeast off Southeast 44th Way
You can also click here to find displays near you!