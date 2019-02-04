Country Artists Love Football And It Shows
Kelsea Ballerini and her husband, Morgan, enjoyed the game.
My arm looks as long as it took someone to make a touchdown at this game -------- #superbowl
Tyler Rich turned the game into a guys trip.
Old Dominion not only went to the game but played at the Patriots after party.
#SuperBowlLIII pic.twitter.com/OlVK9V5OKF— Old Dominion (@OldDominion) February 4, 2019
Tim McGraw and Kane Brown rocked the pre game show then headed into the stadium to watch.