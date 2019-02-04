Country Artists Love Football And It Shows

February 4, 2019
 Kelsea Ballerini and her husband, Morgan, enjoyed the game.

My arm looks as long as it took someone to make a touchdown at this game -------- #superbowl

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

Tyler Rich turned the game into a guys trip.

Bucket list trip with the boys today to the bowl! ----

A post shared by Tyler Rich (@tylerrich) on

Old Dominion not only went to the game but played at the Patriots after party.

Tim McGraw and Kane Brown rocked the pre game show then headed into the stadium to watch.

Look who I just ran into. #superbowl

A post shared by Tim McGraw (@thetimmcgraw) on

 

 

 

