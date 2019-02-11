Don't Have A Sled?? No Problem!
February 11, 2019
There is still so much snow to enjoy! If you dont have a sled though, how do you have fun?? Well thanks to the Morning Wolfpack getting a little creative you can be heading down that hill with everyone else.
Here is what you can use if you don't own a sled...
- A blow up air mattress.
- We used a mini kids pool.
- Use a tarp
- Stainless snow shovel - Logan from Oak harbor
- Cardboard box inside of a heavy duty trash bag. Allen from Sultan.
- A inner tube that you would use on water works great
- Laundry basket
- A dog bed wrapped in a plastic bag
- Lid to a large plastic container like and under bed box. – Francis
- A large trash can lid – Daniel Oak Harbor
- Canoe or kayak
- Snowboard
- Boogie board – Katrina in Marysville
- Cement mixing tube - Stacey
- Black trash bag with a water noodle inside it! - Laura