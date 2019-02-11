Don't Have A Sled?? No Problem!

February 11, 2019
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister

There is still so much snow to enjoy! If you dont have a sled though, how do you have fun?? Well thanks to the Morning Wolfpack getting a little creative you can be heading down that hill with everyone else.

Here is what you can use if you don't own a sled...

  • A blow up air mattress.  
  • We used a mini kids pool.
  • Use a tarp
  • Stainless snow shovel - Logan from Oak harbor
  • Cardboard box inside of a heavy duty trash bag. Allen from Sultan.
  • A inner tube that you would use on water works great
  • Laundry basket
  • A dog bed wrapped in a plastic bag
  • Lid to a large plastic container like and under bed box. – Francis
  • A large trash can lid – Daniel Oak Harbor
  • Canoe or kayak
  • Snowboard
  • Boogie board – Katrina in Marysville
  • Cement mixing tube - Stacey
  • Black trash bag with a water noodle inside it! - Laura

 

