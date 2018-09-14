Emily Wants To Take A Walk With You

Support Emily and The Morning Wolfpack as we walk to fight suicide in the Out of the Darkness Seattle Walk .

Our Morning Wolkpack has been heavily impacted by suicide. My Father and Brother both took their own lives. I also attempted to take my own life. (To read more about her story click here). I know that I'm not the only one that knows someone that is struggling with suicidal thoughts or taken their life. Both Slow Joe and Matt have both known individuals. I know there are many more in our Morining Wolfpack that are affected by this.

That is why we are joining the community of nearly 250k people walking in hundreds of cities across the country in support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide. I have done Out of the Darkness walks in other cities and they can he life changing. Seeing so many people coming together to support an amazing cause is awesome. There are not only suicide survivors but friends and loved ones there too. There are also those that are lucky enough to have not been directly impacted but know what an epidemic suicide is becoming.

Seattle's Out of the Darkness Walk -

Walk Date: 10/14/2018

Walk Location: Fisher Pavilion - Seattle Center - Seattle, WA

Check-in/Registration Time: 10/14/2018 at 9:00 am

Walk Begins: 10:15 am

Walk Ends: 12:00 pm

We would love for you to walk beside us as a part of the Morning Wolfpack - just click here to join our team.

If you are unable to attend but would still like to help you can make a donation. To donate online, click here and then choose one of the team members listed. Once you're on their page, click "Donate Now." Donations can only be made to individuals, but the total each participant raises goes toward our team goal. Every little bit helps.

All donations are 100% tax deductible and will help bring AFSP one step closer to achieving their bold goal to reduce the suicide rate 20% by 2025.

Thank you!

- Emily Raines