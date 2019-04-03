Emily's Book Blog - Dead Wake

Emily's Book Blog

April 3, 2019
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister
  • Title: Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania
  • Author: Erik Larson
  • Genre: Non Fiction (History)
  • Originally published: 2015
  • Recommend: Yes (3.5 out of 5 stars)

Erik Larson is known for his nonfiction books like “Devil in the White City” and “In The Garden Of Beasts”. “Dead Wake” came out in 2015. Even though it made the best sellers list, I think it has been overlooked by many. I have actually read many of Erik Larson’s books and this is my favorite. It is about the crossing of the Lusitania. The Lusitania was an ocean liner crossing from New York to Liverpool in the beginning of WW1 when it was sank by a German submarine. The book goes back and forth between the boats point of view and the submarines. This book is very heavy with historical facts but is written in a way that makes these facts less dry. I even found myself nervous as I was reading leading up to the torpedo attack. I do recommend this book but only if you enjoy learning about history, especially history revolving around war.

If you have a book I should check out, let me know at [email protected]

 

Tags: 
MWP
Emilys Book Blog

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday April 3rd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday April 2nd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Live. Love. Dance!
Live Love Dance! Welcomes World Of Dance Contestant Audrey Lane Partlow Live. Love. Dance!
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday March 29th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday March 28th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday March 27th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes