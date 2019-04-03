Emily's Book Blog - Dead Wake

Title: Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania

Author: Erik Larson

Genre: Non Fiction (History)

Originally published: 2015

Recommend: Yes (3.5 out of 5 stars)

Erik Larson is known for his nonfiction books like “Devil in the White City” and “In The Garden Of Beasts”. “Dead Wake” came out in 2015. Even though it made the best sellers list, I think it has been overlooked by many. I have actually read many of Erik Larson’s books and this is my favorite. It is about the crossing of the Lusitania. The Lusitania was an ocean liner crossing from New York to Liverpool in the beginning of WW1 when it was sank by a German submarine. The book goes back and forth between the boats point of view and the submarines. This book is very heavy with historical facts but is written in a way that makes these facts less dry. I even found myself nervous as I was reading leading up to the torpedo attack. I do recommend this book but only if you enjoy learning about history, especially history revolving around war.

If you have a book I should check out, let me know at [email protected]