Emily's Book Blog - Firefly Lane

Title: Firefly Lane

Author: Kristin Hannah

Genre: Fiction

Originally published: 2008

Recommend: Yes (4.9 out of 5 stars)

Kristin Hannah’s ‘Firefly Lane’ is the best book I’ve read in a long time. It is now one of my favorite books!! This was actually recommended to me by a listener and I can’t seem to find the message but if that was you, THANK YOU! The coolest part of the book is that it takes place here. It follows two teenage girls and their friendship as they grow into women. It starts in Snohomish and ends on Bainbridge. In between it goes through UW campus and Pike Place. I do have to warn you, have some tissues ready for the ending. There is a sequel, ‘Fly Away’, which I plan on reading next. I’ll let you know if it as good as the original.

- Emily Raines

If you have a book I should check out, let me know at Emily@Seattlewolf.com