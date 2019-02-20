Emily's Book Blog - I'll Be There for You: The One about Friends

If you are a fan of “Friends”, this is a must read! My obsession with the TV show is real. I still watch it every day. I’ve watched all the bonus material on the DVDs. I have even played trivia games about the show. I was a little skeptical going in to this book because I wasn’t sure there was a lot I didn’t know about the show…. I was wrong! The behind the scenes stories are great. Kelsey also does a great job of exploring ways that the show has helped shape pop culture that I had never thought of. This is an easy read and won’t take you very long to get through it. It is a great nightstand/bathtub/keep in your purse book.

Recommend: Yes (4 ½ out of 5 stars)

Genre: Nonfiction (humor, biography)

Originally published: October 23, 2018

Author: Kelsey Miller

Title: I'll Be There for You: The One about Friends

