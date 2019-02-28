Emily's Book Blog - The Lying Game

Author Ruth Ware is probably best known for her book “The Woman In Cabin 10”. To be honest, that is the reason I choose to read “The Lying Game”, because I liked her other book. “The Lying Game” is about four friends who went to boarding school together. While there something happened that they have kept secret into adulthood. However, their secret is about to be uncovered so they must reunite to save themselves from exposure. Overall, the book was a little slower read. I had a hard time believing the secret they were hiding was really that big of a deal. That being said, I do like Ruth’s style of writing and she adds a couple of twists to her stories. After finishing the book I still recommend it. I think the ending redeems the slower plot.

Recommend: Yes (3.5 out of 5 stars)

Genre: Fiction (thriller, mystery)

Originally published: 2017

Author: Ruth Ware

Title: The Lying Game

