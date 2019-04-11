Emily's Book Blog - One Last Breath

Title: One Last Breath

Author: Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush

Genre: Fiction (Thriller, Mystery, Suspense, Romance novel, Psychological thriller, Psychological Fiction)

Originally published: 2018

Recommend: Yes (4.2 out of 5 stars)

“One Last Breath” is a typical who dun it. The twist are good. The love story is sweet but not too much. The BEST part of the book is that it’s set in Washington!! I really enjoyed reading a story that took place where we live. I also gave this book to Matt to read and he enjoyed it as well. (Matt gave it a 4 out of 5) So it isn’t just a chick book.

- Emily Raines

If you have a book I should check out, let me know at [email protected]