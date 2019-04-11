Emily's Book Blog - One Last Breath

Emily's Book Blog

April 11, 2019
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister
  • Title: One Last Breath
  • Author: Lisa Jackson and Nancy Bush
  • Genre: Fiction (Thriller, Mystery, Suspense, Romance novel, Psychological thriller, Psychological Fiction)
  • Originally published: 2018
  • Recommend: Yes (4.2 out of 5 stars)

“One Last Breath” is a typical who dun it. The twist are good. The love story is sweet but not too much. The BEST part of the book is that it’s set in Washington!! I really enjoyed reading a story that took place where we live. I also gave this book to Matt to read and he enjoyed it as well. (Matt gave it a 4 out of 5) So it isn’t just a chick book.

- Emily Raines

If you have a book I should check out, let me know at [email protected]

Tags: 
MWP
Emilys Book Blog

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday April 11th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday April 10th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday April 9th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday April 8th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday April 5th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday April 4th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes