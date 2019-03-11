Emily's Book Blog - Seeing Red

March 11, 2019
I have read a lot of Sandra Brown books. “Seeing Red” is the most recent one I’ve read and probably one of her best books. It’s about a journalist doing a story on a hotel bombing on the 20 year anniversary of the event. The problem is some people don’t want to story to get out. There is a little bit of everything in this book. It’s got romance, suspense, a couple of twists, and the best part is you are never sure who is good and who is bad.

 

  • Recommend: Yes (4 out of 5 stars)
  • Genre: Fiction (thriller, mystery, romance)
  • Originally published: 2017
  • Author: Sandra Brown
  • Title: Seeing Red

 

