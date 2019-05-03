Emily's Book Blog - The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair

May 3, 2019
  • Title: The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair
  • Author: Joël Dicker
  • Genre: Fiction (Mystery)
  • Originally published: 2012
  • Recommend: Yes (3.7 out of 5 stars)

 

“The Truth About The Harry Quebert Affair” was made into a mini tv series last year. However, I wasn’t aware of that until I finished reading it so I haven’t seen it. As far as the book goes…. It is a little confusing because it’s about a writer writing a book helping another author who also wrote a book, but once you get the logistics it gets easier. It was actually a slower read then most for me. It’s because I thought I figured out the ending so I was in no rush to finish. I could not have been more wrong about that though. There is a HUGE twist and it makes for a great ending.  

 

- Emily Raines

 

If you have a book I should check out, let me know at [email protected]

 

