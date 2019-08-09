Emily's Book Blog - Before We Were Yours

August 9, 2019
Morning Wolfpack
  • Title: Before We Were Yours
  • Author: Lisa Wingate
  • Genre: Fiction (Historical)
  • Originally published: 2016
  • Recommend: Yes (4.0 out of 5 stars)

“Before We Were Yours” is based on the true story of Georgia Tann and her Memphis Tennessee Children's Home. The story is told through the voice of 12 year old Rill Foss in 1939 and Avery Stafford in present day Aiken, SC. The material in this book is hard to imagine and tough to read at some points. The good news is, that it has a great ending. This is the kind of book to read if you want to be educated. It will have you thinking about it for weeks after you are finished.

- Emily Raines

If you have a book I should check out, let me know at Emily@Seattlewolf.com

 

