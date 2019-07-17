Emily's Book Blog - Where'd You Go, Bernadette

July 17, 2019
  • Title: Where'd You Go, Bernadette
  • Author: Maria Semple
  • Genre: Fiction (Comedy)
  • Originally published: 2012
  • Recommend: Yes (4.5 out of 5 stars)

“Where'd You Go, Bernadette” is a great read for one main reason….. It is set in SEATTLE! It is really cool to see the ton of references to the city and surrounding areas. The story is good too. It’s about a Mom that disappears. This isn’t a mystery or drama though. It’s a very light comedy. They are turning this book into a movie. The movie will be out August 16. So go ahead and read the book so you can be ready to watch the movie.

- Emily Raines

If you have a book I should check out, let me know at Emily@Seattlewolf.com

 

