Emily's Halloween Costume Fails

Matt and Slow Joe were making fun of my Halloween costume. They said it wasn't even a costume, when clearly I am a "person that goes to the gym". Okay, I know it's lazy but I still feel like it counts as a costume!

But it did get me thinking about my past Halloween costumes and I had a realization. I have never had a Halloween costume that wasn’t either terrible or terribly lazy….

Might as well start with the most terrible costume ever! I was supposed to be Barbie...

I think my "Butterfly" falls in both terrible and terribly lazy. I just pinned wings to a gymnastics leotard and threw on some pumpkin (???) antennas.

My "gypsy" costume took a little effort. I wore stuff from my Mom's closet instead of my own, but it is on the terrible side.

Although a "doctor" isn't that uncommon for me it was pretty lazy. My Mom was a nurse and just brought home the scrubs/outfit from the hospital.

Once I started going to parties instead of Trick-or-Treating it didn't get much better... Case in point...

A "baseball player" and "cowgirl" which consisted of clothes already in my closet.

Other costumes not shown include a "tourist" (Hawaiian shirt and sunblock on my nose), a "hippie" (bellbottoms and flashing a peace sign to everyone), and a ballerina (the butterfly costume minus the wings and antennas and add a tutu)

For next Halloween I'm not sure if I should finally put together an amazing costume? Or continue with tradition of terrible or terribly lazy?

What do you think???

- Emily Raines