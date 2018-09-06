How To Fall Asleep In Just Two Minutes

The U.S. military supposedly came up with a method that can put you to sleep in TWO minutes.

It is 5 simple steps. It is said to have a 96% success rate for people who did this every night for six weeks.

Here is what you have to do…

1. Relax your face, including your tongue, jaw, and the muscles around your eyes.

2. Drop your shoulders as low as they can go. Then relax your arms one at a time.

3. Relax your chest by breathing out.

4. Relax your legs, starting with your thighs and then your calves.

5. Picture yourself in a calm location, like lying in a meadow under a clear blue sky. . . or lying in a hammock on the beach.

And if you're still not asleep, repeat the phrase "don't think, don't think" over and over again in your head.

