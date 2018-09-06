How To Fall Asleep In Just Two Minutes

September 6, 2018
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister

The U.S. military supposedly came up with a method that can put you to sleep in TWO minutes. 

It is 5 simple steps. It is said to have a 96% success rate for people who did this every night for six weeks.

Here is what you have to do…

1.  Relax your face, including your tongue, jaw, and the muscles around your eyes.

2.  Drop your shoulders as low as they can go.  Then relax your arms one at a time.

3. Relax your chest by breathing out.

4.  Relax your legs, starting with your thighs and then your calves.

5.  Picture yourself in a calm location, like lying in a meadow under a clear blue sky. . . or lying in a hammock on the beach. 

And if you're still not asleep, repeat the phrase "don't think, don't think" over and over again in your head.

 

Full the full story click HERE.

Tags: 
MWP
sleep
Military

Recent Podcast Audio

All That #Throwdown18 After Glow & Backstage Stories with Kane Brown DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
The Morning Wolfpack - Monday September 10th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Friday September 7th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Thursday September 6th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Wednesday September 5th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
Eating Bugs at WA State Fair & How Wingo Helped DeeLee Break Her Bachelor Obsession DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
View More Episodes