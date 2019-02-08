Fun Snow Activities For Kids
February 8, 2019
Since it doesn't snow much here, you have to make the most of it when it does!!
- Snowball Target Practice – Instead of your kids throwing snowballs at each other set up a snowball range with different sized targets and distances.
- Build A Snow Castle – Get out the beach toys and use them in the snow
- Hula Hoop Competition – It’s a lot harder to hula hoop dressed it fluffy winter clothes.
- Footprint Tag - It’s normal tag except you are only allowed to step in other’s footsteps
- Pin the smile on the snowman – You can even make a couple snowman and see which kid can get the nose, mouth, and eyes in place first.
- Snow Squirt art – Fill water guns/squirt guns or spray bottles with water colored with food coloring. Let the kids decorate the front lawn.
- Snowman hat toss – Just like ring toss but you are trying to get the hat on Frosty.
- Make Maple Snow Candy – Mix together 2 cups of brown sugar, 3 tablespoons butter, 1/2 cup water. (You can also boil real maple syrup) Bring water with other ingredients to a rolling boil. (Boil for about 10 minutes) Pour it on clean snow. Once it’s cool pick it up and enjoy the sweet treat.
- Make snow angels – A classic but a fun one.
- Make snow animals – See who can get the most creative with the animals they make.
Have fun!!!