Fun Snow Activities For Kids

February 8, 2019
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister

Since it doesn't snow much here, you have to make the most of it when it does!!

 

  1. Snowball Target Practice – Instead of your kids throwing snowballs at each other set up a snowball range with different sized targets and distances.
  2. Build A Snow Castle – Get out the beach toys and use them in the snow
  3. Hula Hoop Competition – It’s a lot harder to hula hoop dressed it fluffy winter clothes.
  4. Footprint Tag - It’s normal tag except you are only allowed to step in other’s footsteps
  5. Pin the smile on the snowman – You can even make a couple snowman and see which kid can get the nose, mouth, and eyes in place first.
  6. Snow Squirt art – Fill water guns/squirt guns or spray bottles with water colored with food coloring. Let the kids decorate the front lawn.
  7. Snowman hat toss – Just like ring toss but you are trying to get the hat on Frosty.
  8. Make Maple Snow Candy – Mix together 2 cups of brown sugar, 3 tablespoons butter, 1/2 cup water. (You can also boil real maple syrup) Bring water with other ingredients to a rolling boil. (Boil for about 10 minutes) Pour it on clean snow. Once it’s cool pick it up and enjoy the sweet treat.
  9. Make snow angels – A classic but a fun one.
  10. Make snow animals – See who can get the most creative with the animals they make.

Have fun!!!

 

