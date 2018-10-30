Halloween Candy For Parents?

When our kids go trick-or-treating, we love to see them in their cute costumes. We love the way their eyes light up when they see their bucket full of candy. We love to hear their giggle as they dump out their stash on the living room floor to see what goodies they’ve collected…..

But let’s be honest, we really love to reap the benefits of our child’s work!

Almost 90% of parents admit to eating their child’s Halloween candy (and we think the other 10% aren’t being honest). In fact the average parent will consume at least 1/4 of their kid’s loot.

Here are some other facts that will make you feel better about diving into your kids haul…

73% of adults say they buy more candy than they’ll need so they can eat the leftovers

44% of parents expect to eat more candy than their kids this year.

58% of adults try to limit how much candy they eat on Halloween night. (75% of parents limit the amount of candy their kids eat.)

40% of people say they enjoy Halloween as adults more than they did as kids because they can eat as much candy as they want.

(SWNS)