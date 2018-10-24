Have You Been Grating Cheese Wrong Your Whole Life?

It seems there a lot of utensils and appliances in the kitchen that we are all using incorrectly. The last time we were all called out for being wrong was for the way we used a hand held can opener. This time it is the cheese grater.

Yup, apparently we have all been grating our cheese wrong. If you are using the box kind with four sides and a handle on top, you should lay it on its side while using. Don’t hold it upright so the cheese falls down through the bottom. Using it sideways is said to be easier because you move the cheese back and forth instead of up and down. Plus all the cheese still stays inside the grater, and you can dump it out into a bowl when you're done.

The reason everyone is all the sudden talking about grating cheese is because this tweet…

Ok, I was today years old when I found out THIS is how a cheese grater is used !? I feel a fool pic.twitter.com/OwE0Cvm8ZO — Bea (@beasymss) October 12, 2018

I’m not sure where the verdict will land on this grater debate but I do know one thing…

Either way you use it you will likely grate at least one finger in the process.

(The Daily Meal)