Have You Seen Disney's Most Watched Movie Trailer Ever?!?

Looks like everyone is SUPER excited about the live-action adoption of "The Lion King". Disney just released the trailer for it and it is setting records. It became the most watched Disney trailer in a day after almost 225 million views around the world in the first 24 hours.

Video of The Lion King Official Teaser Trailer

Although it looks amazing, I don’t know if I’m emotionally ready to see Mufasa die in HD…

“The Lion King” is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2019.

In case you are wondering, the movie trailer that previously held the record for most watched was “Avengers: Infinity War.”