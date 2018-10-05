How To Choose The Perfect Pumpkin

It's pumpkin picking season so here is how to pick the best pumpkin...

1. Look for soft spots and signs of mold. Don't forget to check the underside. If it gives a little when you press on it with your thumbs, the pumpkin isn’t fresh.

2. Even after a pumpkin is picked they continue to ripen and will get more orange. Choose a lighter pumpkin NOW so you can have a perfect deep orange one by Halloween.

3. The stem can tell you how fresh the pumpkin is. Look for one that still has its stem intact. A dark green stem is a sign it was picked recently, compared to a brown stem.

4. The best pumpkins for carving have flat walls and no deep ribs. Tall, oblong pumpkins, typically have stringier flesh that makes precise cuts difficult.

5. Make sure to set it on a flat surface to be sure it sits upright.

