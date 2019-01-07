How Did Matt Do With The #BirdBoxChallenge??

Everyone seems to be taking part in the #BirdBoxChallenge so of course we had to try it too. If you don’t know what the BirdBox challenge is, it comes from the Netflix movie. In the movie everyone has to wear blindfolds when they are outside, otherwise they will see “something” that makes them go crazy. Naturally after watching the movie (a reported 45 million people have watched it) people wanted to see if they could complete everyday tasks with a blindfold on (hence the challenge). Netflix has issued a warning not to try this challenge because you can get hurt doing it, so we are going to issue the same warning to you. We don’t want you to hurt yourself trying this so Matt was willing to do it for you. Enjoy…