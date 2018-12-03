How Many Of The "Most Influential Movies Of All Time" Have You Seen?
A new study looked at more than 47,000 movies to determine which ones have changed movies the most. Researchers used some complex math to figure it out, so we're just going to take their word for it.
Here's the Top 20 most influential movies of all time:
1. "The Wizard of Oz", 1939
2. "Star Wars", 1977
3. "Psycho", 1960
4. "King Kong", the 1933 original . . . not the 2005 Jack Black one, obviously.
5. "2001: A Space Odyssey", 1968
6. "Metropolis", 1927
7. "Citizen Kane", 1941
8. "The Birth of a Nation", 1915
9. "Frankenstein", 1931
10. "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs", 1937
11. "Casablanca", 1942
12. "Dracula", 1931
13. "The Godfather", 1972
14. "Jaws", 1975
15. "Nosferatu", 1922
16. "The Searchers", 1956
17. "Cabiria", 1914
18. "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb", 1964
19. "Gone with the Wind", 1939
20. "Battleship Potemkin", 1925
(Yahoo)