How Many Of The "Most Influential Movies Of All Time" Have You Seen?

A new study looked at more than 47,000 movies to determine which ones have changed movies the most. Researchers used some complex math to figure it out, so we're just going to take their word for it.

Here's the Top 20 most influential movies of all time:

1. "The Wizard of Oz", 1939

2. "Star Wars", 1977

3. "Psycho", 1960

4. "King Kong", the 1933 original . . . not the 2005 Jack Black one, obviously.

5. "2001: A Space Odyssey", 1968

6. "Metropolis", 1927

7. "Citizen Kane", 1941

8. "The Birth of a Nation", 1915

9. "Frankenstein", 1931

10. "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs", 1937

11. "Casablanca", 1942

12. "Dracula", 1931

13. "The Godfather", 1972

14. "Jaws", 1975

15. "Nosferatu", 1922

16. "The Searchers", 1956

17. "Cabiria", 1914

18. "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb", 1964

19. "Gone with the Wind", 1939

20. "Battleship Potemkin", 1925

