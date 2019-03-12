How Pathetic Is This?

I have a tradition of every year or so I “Empty The Pantry”. Basically I don’t go grocery shopping until I’ve eaten everything available in my house. It can lead to some pretty interesting meals, but last night’s meal is the most pathetic yet. The good news is my pantry is official empty so I get to go shopping. The bad news is I had two dill pickle spears and a chocolate Easter bunny for dinner last night.

We wanted to know if anyone in the Morning Wolfpack has eaten a more pathetic meal than mine. The answer was….. YES. Here is what people have actually called a full meal…