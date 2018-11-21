How To Pick Out The Best Christmas Tree

November 21, 2018
Do your homework

  • Decide where you will be putting the tree. It should be away from any heat source (fireplace, heat vent). Heat will dry out the tree faster. Ideally you want to put your tree in a cool dry spot.
  • Before you leave the house make sure you measure to see what size tree will fit. You don't want a "Griswold Christmas Vacation" situation when you bring it home.
  • Research to find out what kind of tree you want. The most popular is the Douglas Fir. (Types of Christmas trees)

 

Check For Freshness

  • Grab the inside of a branch and pull your hand toward you. The needles should stay on the tree.
  • Remove a connected needle and bend it in half with your fingers; fresh firs should snap, while fresh pines bend and should not break.
  • Shake the tree or tap it on the ground. A few needles will fall and that's okay. If a lot of needles fall move on.
  • Check the trunk. The more sap the fresher the tree.
  • When looking at the coloration, greener is better.

 

Once Your Tree Is Home

  • Cut a half inch to an inch off the trunk.
  • Then get it in water as soon as you can.
  • Check the water level every couple of days. You want to keep your tree stand filled with water at all times.

 

Decorate and Enjoy! 

