How Will Your Favorite Artist Be Spending Thanksgiving?

Brett Young will spending Thanksgiving with his new wife Taylor Mills. The couple will be in Oxford, Mississippi. They both have family in the area they will be visiting. They will also be attending the Egg Bowl. Mississippi will play Mississippi State on Thanksgiving Day. We know Brett will be pulling for his alma mater, Ole Miss.

Kane Brown, Carly Pearce, Martina McBride, and Sugarland will all be performing at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Look for Kane on the “Mount Rushmore’s American Pride” float. Carly will be on the “Harvest in the Valley” float. Riding on the “Deck the Halls” float will be Martina McBride. Sugarland will aboard “The Cranberry Cooperative” float. The 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air November 22nd at 9 am on NBC’s “Today” Show.

Raelynn is looking forward to Thanksgiving because she will finally get to spend time with her husband Joshua Davis. The couple hasn’t gotten much time together lately because Joshua is currently training with the military.

Regardless of where Thomas Rhett is spending Thanksgiving there is one thing we know he won’t be doing… allowing any of the food on his plate to touch. Although he loves all the food served on Thanksgiving he can’t stand for any of it to intermingle. It bothers him so much that he either puts food on different plates or just eats the parts that don’t touch.

The guys of Rascal Flatts plan to spend a little time in the kitchen this Thanksgiving… well, kind of. Joe Don will be on turkey duty. His claim to fame is his deep fried turkey. Gary makes homemade ice cream to enjoy for dessert. As far as Jay, he is off the hook when it comes to the cooking. His mother-in-law takes care of everything.