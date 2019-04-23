I was so tired I once _______.
April 23, 2019
We asked the Morning Wolfpack to fill in the blank and you didn't disappoint.
"I was so tired I once __________."
- fell asleep on a swimming dive block
- replaced a power steering pump on the wrong customer’s car
- left the house with no bra on and had to keep my arms crossed all day!
- fell asleep as the passenger while out four-wheeling!
- used my face wash on my hair in the shower
- got pulled over for going 5 mph to slow, in the slow lane.
- Sat on the toilet and started going pee. Then I realized I hadn't taken off my pants....
- drove to the airport from Spanaway on the wrong day and waited for two hours at 3am
- totaled two cars 2 weeks apart falling asleep from working too many hours. - Derek in Monroe
- showed up to work on my day off
- fell asleep on the flight deck while Jets were landing - Chris from Edmonds
- talked back to a voicemail. My brain told me I was talking to a person. A friend of mine drove up into a neighbors driveway thinking it w as hers. She couldn't figure out why all the lights were on. - Ann from Dallas.
- went to the dog park and forgot my dog at home. - Jessica from Tacoma
- completely forgot about my spectrometry midterm. I was so constantly tired that I hadn't even studied for it and almost skipped class until I realized. Needless to say it wasn't a great score. That's the life of a biochem student. I got maybe 5 hours of sleep every night.
- thought I overslept for work. Jumped into clothes, flew to work, fired up my dump truck and headed for a pit to get gravel. Couldn’t figure out why the pit was closed when i got there at 8:30 am. It was Sunday.
- mixed up my makeup remover and nail polish remover... had to go to doctor for Burns in my eye.
- used diaper rash cream as toothpaste. Lacey
- got into the wrong car after grocery shopping.
- My dad was so tired he fell asleep talking. And he was the one talking at the time.
- washed my hair somewhere around 3 times because I couldn't remember if I had done it already.
- I have an arrangement where my boyfriend takes the dog to the sitter Monday's and Tuesday's, and I take her the rest of the week. My alarm is set for my to sleep in an extra hour on the days I don't have to take the dog. So this morning, I get up and look at the clock and think "aw man, I'm super late!!" I run around tryin to get out if the house as soon as possible, and. i message the sitter to tell her I'm almost at her house, and she was like "oh, I didn't know you were coming early today." To which I was like "OH NO!! IT'S TUESDAY!!" So I didn't need to take the dog, I hadn't overslept, and now I'm gonna be about half hour late to work today for no good reason. Just because I was super tired.