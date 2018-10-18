Its The Year Of The Woman In Country Music

This year’s annual CMT Artist of the Year Celebration was all about the women of country music. The honorees were including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott. The Artist of a Lifetime Award went to none other than Loretta Lynn.

Each honoree took the stage to perform a song of their choice. They also brought along a special guest/guests to sing with them.Both of the women that will be at this year’s Hometown Holiday, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris, killed it!

Kelsea was joined by Alison Krauss to perform one of her favorite songs, Krauss’ “Ghost In This House”.

Video of Kelsea Ballerini &amp; Alison Krauss | &quot;Ghost In This House&quot; | 2018 CMT Artists of the Year Performance

Maren performed the classic “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman” for a salute to Aretha Franklin. She was joined onstage by Brandi Carlile.

Video of Maren Morris &amp; Brandi Carlile | &quot;Natural Woman&quot; | 2018 CMT Artists of the Year Performance

Miranda brought the rest of the Pistol Annies on stage and performed their new song “Sugar Daddy”.

Video of &quot;Sugar Daddy&quot; | Pistol Annies | 2018 CMT Artists of the Year Performance

Hillary Scott from Lady Antebellum was joined by Tori Kelly and gospel artist Kirk Franklin with her to perform Lady A’s “American Honey,” followed by “Never Alone” and “Oh Happy Day.”

Video of Hillary Scott, Tori Kelley, Kirk Franklin | American Honey, Never Alone, Oh Happy Day |2018 CMTAOTY

The ladies of Little Big Town, Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, shared the stage with Gladys Knight to sing the Bonnie Raitt classic “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” followed by “Help Me Make It Through The Night."

Video of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schalpman &amp; Gladys Knight Perform | 2018 Artists of the Year Performance

Carrie Underwood teamed up with her tourmates, Runaway June and Maddie & Tae, to sing a medley of songs.

Video of Carrie Underwood, Maddie &amp; Tae, &amp; Runaway June | Classic Women of Country Tribute | 2018 CMTAOTY

Of course there was a tribute to the Artist of a Lifetime Award winner, Loretta Lynn.

Video of Loretta Lynn Tribute Feat Martina McBride, Dierks Bentley &amp; Sheryl Crow | 2018 CMT AOTY

(Source: CMT/Youtube)