Its The Year Of The Woman In Country Music
This year’s annual CMT Artist of the Year Celebration was all about the women of country music. The honorees were including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman and Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott. The Artist of a Lifetime Award went to none other than Loretta Lynn.
Each honoree took the stage to perform a song of their choice. They also brought along a special guest/guests to sing with them.Both of the women that will be at this year’s Hometown Holiday, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris, killed it!
Kelsea was joined by Alison Krauss to perform one of her favorite songs, Krauss’ “Ghost In This House”.
Maren performed the classic “(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman” for a salute to Aretha Franklin. She was joined onstage by Brandi Carlile.
Miranda brought the rest of the Pistol Annies on stage and performed their new song “Sugar Daddy”.
Hillary Scott from Lady Antebellum was joined by Tori Kelly and gospel artist Kirk Franklin with her to perform Lady A’s “American Honey,” followed by “Never Alone” and “Oh Happy Day.”
The ladies of Little Big Town, Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, shared the stage with Gladys Knight to sing the Bonnie Raitt classic “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” followed by “Help Me Make It Through The Night."
Carrie Underwood teamed up with her tourmates, Runaway June and Maddie & Tae, to sing a medley of songs.
Of course there was a tribute to the Artist of a Lifetime Award winner, Loretta Lynn.
(Source: CMT/Youtube)