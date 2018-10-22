Kane Brown Is Inviting You To His Wedding

Kane Brown just wed his fiancée Katelyn Jae in Franklin, Tennessee in front of 200 family and friends. He's decided that since his fans couldn't be at the wedding he wants to share the footage with them. He just released the video for his new song “Good As You,” featuring the special day, including the big moment when Kane first saw Katelyn walking down the aisle.

Video of Kane Brown - Good as You

You can find "Good As You" on Kane's new album, “Experiment,” which hits stores November 9th.