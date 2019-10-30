Last Minute Halloween Costumes

October 30, 2019
  • An eclipse  - Wear all black and stand in front of things.
  • Hawaiian Punch - Hawaiian shit and lei with boxing gloves
  • Gumball machine - all you need is a red skirt and a white tank top with Palm Palm balls hot glued to it Mary Lake Stevens
  • Basic b* - Wear UGG boots and carry around a white claw and be a
  • Cat - all you have to do is throw some black clothes on and paint some whiskers on your face
  • Leftover - Wrap yourself in aluminum foil
  • Smart Cookie - Grad gown with cookies taped on it
  • Sugar Mama -  Just get a large bag of sugar and swaddle it in a little blanket!
  • Chip on the Shoulder - Party City sells a plastic looking chip that straps around your shoulder or tape a potato ship to your shoulder.
  • Chick Magnet - Dress in a black sweatshirt and black pants glue/sew barbies all over or little stuffed chicks Babe/Chick magnet - Heather in Lakewood
  • Serial killer - Just go in your regular clothes. They look just like normal people
  • Holy Guacamole - Just stick avocado pictures to your green shirt and add a halo
  • Clark Kent -  business clothes with shirt half way unbuttoned, Superman T underneath, Fake glasses, print daily press pass for badge holder
  • Raining Men – Take an umbrella and hang pictures of guys from it.
  • Green With Envy – Wear all green and hang out with someone that has “ENVY” written on their shirt.

 

