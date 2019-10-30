Last Minute Halloween Costumes
October 30, 2019
- An eclipse - Wear all black and stand in front of things.
- Hawaiian Punch - Hawaiian shit and lei with boxing gloves
- Gumball machine - all you need is a red skirt and a white tank top with Palm Palm balls hot glued to it Mary Lake Stevens
- Basic b* - Wear UGG boots and carry around a white claw and be a
- Cat - all you have to do is throw some black clothes on and paint some whiskers on your face
- Leftover - Wrap yourself in aluminum foil
- Smart Cookie - Grad gown with cookies taped on it
- Sugar Mama - Just get a large bag of sugar and swaddle it in a little blanket!
- Chip on the Shoulder - Party City sells a plastic looking chip that straps around your shoulder or tape a potato ship to your shoulder.
- Chick Magnet - Dress in a black sweatshirt and black pants glue/sew barbies all over or little stuffed chicks Babe/Chick magnet - Heather in Lakewood
- Serial killer - Just go in your regular clothes. They look just like normal people
- Holy Guacamole - Just stick avocado pictures to your green shirt and add a halo
- Clark Kent - business clothes with shirt half way unbuttoned, Superman T underneath, Fake glasses, print daily press pass for badge holder
- Raining Men – Take an umbrella and hang pictures of guys from it.
- Green With Envy – Wear all green and hang out with someone that has “ENVY” written on their shirt.