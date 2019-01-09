Living In Washington Means You MUST Love This...

We asked the Morning Wolpack to fill in the blank. You HAVE to love ____________ if you live in Washington.

Dick’s Drive-In

Socks and Birkenstock’s

Rain

Flannel

Coffee

Seahawks

Traffic

Salmon

Frisko Freeze

Hiking

Not using an umbrella

The smell of weed all the time lol.

Living without power for an extended amount of time!

$1200-$3000 a month rents

Tourists

Taxes

Dogs

Loggers

IPAs

Evergreen Trees

The Crab Pot

Nirvana

Diversity

Starbucks