Living In Washington Means You MUST Love This...

January 9, 2019
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister

We asked the Morning Wolpack to fill in the blank. You HAVE to love ____________ if you live in Washington.

  • Dick’s Drive-In
  • Socks and Birkenstock’s
  • Rain
  • Flannel
  • Coffee
  • Seahawks
  • Traffic
  • Salmon
  • Frisko Freeze
  • Hiking
  • Not using an umbrella
  • The smell of weed all the time lol.
  • Living without power for an extended amount of time!
  • $1200-$3000 a month rents
  • Tourists
  • Taxes
  • Dogs
  • Loggers
  • IPAs
  • Evergreen Trees
  • The Crab Pot
  • Nirvana
  • Diversity
  • Starbucks
MWP
Seattle
Washington

