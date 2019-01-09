Living In Washington Means You MUST Love This...
January 9, 2019
We asked the Morning Wolpack to fill in the blank. You HAVE to love ____________ if you live in Washington.
- Dick’s Drive-In
- Socks and Birkenstock’s
- Rain
- Flannel
- Coffee
- Seahawks
- Traffic
- Salmon
- Frisko Freeze
- Hiking
- Not using an umbrella
- The smell of weed all the time lol.
- Living without power for an extended amount of time!
- $1200-$3000 a month rents
- Tourists
- Taxes
- Dogs
- Loggers
- IPAs
- Evergreen Trees
- The Crab Pot
- Nirvana
- Diversity
- Starbucks