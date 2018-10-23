Luke Combs Has Made History This Week!

One of our very own Hometown Holiday artists has made history this week!

Luke Combs has scored his fourth straight number one single. “She Got The Best of Me” is sitting on top of the “Billboard” Country Airplay chart.

Video of Luke Combs - She Got the Best of Me

With this latest number one Luke is now the first solo artist to score four straight career-opening number ones. Luke’s debut song “Hurricane,” went number one back in 2016. Last year followed it up with “When It Rains It Pours”. Earlier this year his third single, “One Number Away,” made it to the top of the charts.

Huge congrats to Luke! We can't wait to see him perform all his #1s at Hometown Holiday!!!

Source: Billboard