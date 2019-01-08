Math Can Get You More Pizza?!?

January 8, 2019
The Morning Wolfpack with Matt McAllister

If someone had told us that you can use geometry to get more pizza, we might have paid better attention in class.

You would think that TWO 12-inch pizzas is more food than one 18-inch pizza but you’d be wrong. (And by you I mean we)

Even though the math is all right there in the tweet, it is still hard to believe. But hey who are we to argue with math. Especially when it gets us more pizza!

(Mashable)

MWP
pizza

