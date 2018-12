Mitchell Tenpenny can now say that he has a #1 song! His debut single, "Drunk Me," just took the top spot of the Mediabase Country Airplay chart this week.

Video of Mitchell Tenpenny - Drunk Me

The rest of this weeks top 5...

2. Last week's #1, Kane Brown's "Lose It,"

3. Dan and Shay's "Speechless"

4. Luke Combs' "She Got The Best Of Me" already reached the top of the charts and is now on it's way back down.

5. Jimmie Allen's two-week number-one "Best Shot"