Mom Bombs
March 13, 2019
Moms love to drop little "bombs" of advice on us. What are the best go to lines from Moms or "Mom boms"??
- Wear clean underwear
- Say something nice or don't say anything at all
- "Well, what are you gonna do about?" Fred @JBLM
- Her phrase is, "One. TWO!" As far as we know, she may not even be able to count to three because we were never willing to push it that far.
- My moms line was you know what's right, you know when to come home
- 'make good choices'
- My go to line whenever my kids complain their head hurts or stomach hurts....is to go drink some water....
- Because I said so!!! – Rachel
- I brought you into this world, I can take you out.
- My mom always said "sh*t or get off the pot" gotta love her
- My mom always says "I'd rather have a bottle in front of me than a frontal lobotomy"
- My mom bomb is "when you pay the bills you can leave your stuff around all you want"
- "show respect or I'll show you disrespect " - Barry from Roy.
- U may be bigger but im badder
- I am a mom and my mom bomb is every time my children leave the house no matter where they're going or what they're doing. No sex no drugs no alcohol!- Dawn from Gig Harbor.
- My mom's advice and go to line during hard times in my life, was this too shall pass
- I'll give you something to cry about
- "Don't do a halfway job" - Dani from Sultan
- Don't do anything I wouldn't do!
- Fix your face
- Just pray about it - Mary in Lake Stevens
- If you break it you're not getting another one
- put your big girl panties on and buck up butter cup
- I wish I would have had chickens because then I could get away with wringing your necks!!!