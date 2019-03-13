Moms love to drop little "bombs" of advice on us. What are the best go to lines from Moms or "Mom boms"??

Wear clean underwear

Say something nice or don't say anything at all

"Well, what are you gonna do about?" Fred @JBLM

Her phrase is, "One. TWO!" As far as we know, she may not even be able to count to three because we were never willing to push it that far.

My moms line was you know what's right, you know when to come home

'make good choices'

My go to line whenever my kids complain their head hurts or stomach hurts....is to go drink some water....

Because I said so!!! – Rachel

I brought you into this world, I can take you out.

My mom always said "sh*t or get off the pot" gotta love her

My mom always says "I'd rather have a bottle in front of me than a frontal lobotomy"

My mom bomb is "when you pay the bills you can leave your stuff around all you want"

"show respect or I'll show you disrespect " - Barry from Roy.

U may be bigger but im badder

I am a mom and my mom bomb is every time my children leave the house no matter where they're going or what they're doing. No sex no drugs no alcohol!- Dawn from Gig Harbor.

My mom's advice and go to line during hard times in my life, was this too shall pass

I'll give you something to cry about

"Don't do a halfway job" - Dani from Sultan

Don't do anything I wouldn't do!

Fix your face

Just pray about it - Mary in Lake Stevens

If you break it you're not getting another one

put your big girl panties on and buck up butter cup

I wish I would have had chickens because then I could get away with wringing your necks!!!