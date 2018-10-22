Mug Club Pit Stop - With Kip Moore Tickets!
October 22, 2018
PUYALLUP! We’re coming to meet YOU tomorrow (Oct 23rd)! AND buy you coffee! AND hook you up with concert tickets!
The first 25 listeners to show up will get a pair of tickets to see Kip Moore!
The Morning Wolfpack #MugClub Pit Stop will be at ANTHEM COFFEE & TEA from 12-1pm!
Come hang out with Matt McAllister, Emily Raines & Slow Joe and drink some coffee on us!
You can also bring a mug and join the mug club!
We can’t wait to meet you!
210 W PIONEER AVE - PUALLAP, WA