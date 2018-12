If you are going to steal a package off someone’s porch make sure it’s not a NASA engineer’s porch. Mark Rober was tired of dealing with porch pirates so he spent six months making a fake Amazon package that blows up in the face of thieves. The crooks get hit with a glitter bomb and blasts them with fart spray. No karma is complete without proof so Mark made sure the whole thing would be recorded.

Video of Package Thief vs. Glitter Bomb Trap