Need An Easy, Clever Halloween Costume?
October 26, 2018
- Quarterback - Tape or glue a bunch of quarters to the back of a shirt
- Ceiling Fan – Paint a shirt with “Go Ceilings” or “Ceilings are #1”. If you have a foam #1 finger throw that on too.
- Static cling - Pin socks and underwear to your clothes.
- Smartie Pants – Tape/glue a bunch of rolls of smartie candy to your pants. Add glasses and a bowtie for an extra pop.
- Pig in a blanket – You will need to make or buy pig ears and a nose. The plus side though, is that you get to walk around all snuggled up in a blanket.
- Chicken Cordon Bleu – Wear a blue shirt. Wrap a cord around your body with a rubber chicken tied to the end.
- Frenemies – You will need a partner for this. Get an extra-large shirt and write “Our get along shirt” on it. You wear it together. To make the costume really work you have to look upset or sulk the entire time.
- Throwback Thursday – Write Thursday on a shirt. Wrap an ace bandage around your torso. Walk around holding your back. Carry an ice pack or heat pack to really sell it.
- Pick Pocket – Tape/glue a bunch of guitar picks to the back pocket of your jeans.
- Anti nudist – Wear a normal outfit. Hang a sign around your neck (you can use string and cardboard) that says “Nudist On Strike”
- Pumpkin Pi – Wear an orange shirt. Draw a "π" sign on it.
- Christmas tree - Wear a Christmas tree skirt and green shirt. Hang ornaments on the shirt. Wear a halo and put Christmas Presents on your feet.
- One Night Stand - Make a box look like it has drawers, add a book and lamp on top
- Fork in the Road – Wear a black shirt. Draw a dashed white line straight up the front. Tape/glue a fork on the line.
- Deviled Egg – Wear a white shirt with a big yellow dot on the middle of it. Add devil horns and tail.
- Chip on your shoulder – Tape/glue a bag of potato chips to your shoulder.
- She Sells Seashells – Tape/glue a bunch of seashells to the inside of a trench coat. Throw on a pair of sunglasses. Walk up to people and say “Psst want to but some shells?” and Slyly show them the inside of your coat.
- Someone to count on - Stick numbers on you
- Black Eyed Pea - Paint black around one eye, make a large letter P and pin it to your clothes.