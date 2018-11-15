New Couple Alert!!

You never know who will use a red carpet to announce a relationship. At the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards that’s exactly what Chris Lane did! Chris walked the red carpet with new girlfriend Lauren Bushnell. They also attended the CMA Awards together. If the name Lauren Bushnell sounds familiar to you it’s because Lauren was on ‘The Bachelor’. She actually ended up engaged to Bachelor Ben Higgins. She and Ben ended their relationship last year.

Chris has always been an admitted fan of ‘The Bachelor’, even joking that he should be the Bachelor himself. Chris has even performed on the show. Luckily it wasn’t during Ben Higgins season or that would just be awkward! Lauren isn't the first Bachelor contestant Chris has been linked to. He was said to have dated Lauren Barr, also from Ben Higgins season. In return, Lauren also seems to be a fan of Chris Lane. She was spotted watching Chris perform at Stagecoach this year.

I love the idea of these two together. However, I am surprised they are already going public with their relationship and in such a big way. The two have only been hanging out for about a month. This is also the first time Chris has ever brought a date to an award show! That obviously means he won’t be seen with just anyone on his arm, so he must already see something special in Lauren. I can’t wait to see where this relationship goes and am wishing them all the best!!

- Emily Raines

(Us Weekly) (Chris Lane)