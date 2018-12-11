New Year’s Eve Just Got A Little More Country!

December 11, 2018
It was announced a few weeks ago that Kelsea Ballerini will be ringing in the new year on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin'" Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Well two more country artists have been added to the lineup!!

Lauren and Kane are set to do a collaboration during the show’s West coast party. Others listed to perform from the West coast are Foster the People, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai and Charlie Puth.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will air December 31st on ABC.

