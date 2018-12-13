The Perfect Christmas Includes This...

December 13, 2018
According to a new survey, the "formula" for a perfect Christmas looks like this…

  • Waking up at 7:56 A.M.
  • Four inches of snow outside.
  • Having one real Christmas tree.
  • Getting seven presents.
  • Watching five Christmas movies.
  • Having as many family members together as possible.
  • And eating dinner at 2:33 P.M. 

 

Does this sound like the perfect Christmas to you? Getting up at 7:56am is a little early for me, but I don’t have kids. A white Christmas would be nice, I agree with that one. I’ve never thought about the number of presents. As I get older I tend to ask for 1 bigger gift instead of a lot of small ones. Watching 5 movies sounds like a lot of time in front of the tv. Maybe they just mean playing in the background? Overall this sounds like a pretty great Christmas, I would just make a few slight adjustments.

- Emily Raines

(Daily Mirror)

