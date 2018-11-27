Ring In 2019 With Kelsea Ballerini!

Kelsea Ballerini is going to be pretty busy the rest of the year.

Although the Victoria Secret Fashion show was already taped, it’s being aired on December 2nd. You can catch Kelsea strutting her stuff on the catwalk.

Then Kelsea will be at our SOLD OUT Hometown Holiday. (You can still win your way in! Just click here.)

And it was just announced she will be ringing in the new year on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin'" Eve With Ryan Seacrest.

Performing at @NYRE! Can’t wait to ring in the new year from the Hollywood Party! Tune in Dec. 31st at 8/7c on @ABCNetwork! #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/psigTmVPaO — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 26, 2018

Kelsea will be performing on the West coast. It’s likely she will be performing her new collaboration with The Chainsmokers since they are also set to be there too. Others listed to perform from the West coast are Foster the People, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai and Charlie Puth.

The performers for New York and New Orleans haven’t been announced yet, so we are keeping our fingers crossed that they will add some more country to the lineup.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will air December 31st on ABC.

Source: Billboard