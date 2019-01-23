So many good new cereals, so little time…

You can never go wrong eating a bowl of cereal, or can you??? The cereal companies are always coming out with new flavors or twists on the classics. Ever since “The Golden Girls” cereal came out I’ve become a little obsessed with finding all the newest options to add to that bowl of milk in the morning. Here are a few of the latest boxes you will be seeing on shelves.

Kellogg's Pop-Tarts Cereal - With this you get the best of both worlds, pop tarts AND cereal.

Post Hostess Cereals – Like the pop tart cereal this mixes some of our favorite breakfast foods. Powdered Donettes and Honey Buns are both crunchier, smaller versions of the originals.

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes – There is not one, but two new flavors of Frosted Flakes on shelves, Banana Crème and Honey Nut.

Peeps Cereal - This limited-edition cereal isn’t all marshmallows like the name might suggest. There are also pink, blue, and yellow cereal Os mixed in. You can find it right now at Target.

Kellogg's Strawberry Rice Krispies – A strawberry flavored twist on the original.

Sour Patch Kids – Just like the real candy this cereal is said to have a sour coating but a sweet finish. Currently you can only find it at Walmart.

Reese’s Puffs Hearts Cereal – This is just another twist on the original. This time though, the flavor isn’t changing, it’s the shape. These little puffs are in the shape of hearts to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Post Chicken and Waffles Cereal – Although chicken and waffles are a great combo of savory and sweet to start the morning I’m not sure how it will translate into cereal form. I don’t know about you but this is by far the cereal I’m most intrigued by. We can all try it on March 7th when it makes its way to the U.S.

- Emily Raines