So This Is What A Girls Night With Kelsea Ballerini Looks Like??
November 29, 2018
When it comes to having a "Girls Night", Kelsea Ballerini knows how to do it right. She just posted this video dancing, drinking wine, and singing The Wreckers' "Leave the Pieces", with Halsey.
happy Wednesday from myself, @iamhalsey, and one of our favorite country songs.
These two looks like they are having so much fun. Watching this makes me want to be best friends with both of them!!!
Kelsea also posted this beautiful version of her new song "Miss Me More".
the Love you are giving this song is beautiful. thank you for being such a force and for making me feel heard. // -- @_blythethomas
- Emily Raines