So This Is What A Girls Night With Kelsea Ballerini Looks Like??

When it comes to having a "Girls Night", Kelsea Ballerini knows how to do it right. She just posted this video dancing, drinking wine, and singing The Wreckers' "Leave the Pieces", with Halsey.

These two looks like they are having so much fun. Watching this makes me want to be best friends with both of them!!!

Kelsea also posted this beautiful version of her new song "Miss Me More".

- Emily Raines