You don't have to be a huge gymnastics fan to enjoy this floor routine. UCLA gymnast, Katelyn Ohashi, is known to entertain the crowd with her floor routines. This past weekend she not only entertained, she scored a perfect 10!!!

Video of Katelyn Ohashi - 10.0 Floor (1-12-19)

Although that routine is amazing, I think her floor routine last year was even better. (which she also scored a perfect 10 on)

Video of Katelyn Ohashi (UCLA) 2018 Floor vs Oklahoma 10.0

- Emily Raines